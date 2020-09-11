Westminster College announced Tuesday it will receive $1.3 million in federal grant funding over the next five years to develop and maintain a TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program to benefit first-generation, income-eligible students and students with disabilities.
“A significant number of Westminster students are the first in their family to attend college, and navigating higher education can be daunting for them," said Dr. Jamie McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of Westminster. "The TRIO Student Support Services grant will provide academic, financial literacy, cultural and wellness programming to first-generation and low-income students so that they achieve the outcomes that mark a successful Westminster graduate.”
Some of the offered services and resources include academic tutoring, wellness coaching and mentoring.
The college will receive $261,888 this year to work with nearly 140 students as well as support three full-time staff members.
Thirty-eight percent of enrolled Westminster College students are identified as low income, 17 percent are first-generation college students and seven percent have a declared disability. TRIO SSS began in 1965 and is one of eight federal TRIO programs designed to provide services to those from a variety of disadvantaged backgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.