The Broadcast Education Association (BEA), which has a long history of recognizing Westminster College’s student achievements in the broadcasting discipline, has released its first ranking of schools, naming Westminster to the top 100 overall list.
Placing 45th in the overall category, Westminster is featured alongside large institutions such as Penn State University, the University of Southern California and the University of Michigan.
In addition to the overall ranking, the BEA ranked Westminster at No. 13 for scriptwriting and No. 24 for film and video.
The BEA said that in creating the ranking system, its goal was to recognize student creative achievement based on results of the 2022 BEA Festival of Media Arts competitions. The rankings take into account both the quantity and quality of students works. In the last five years, more than 5,000 student creative works were submitted from BEA’s more than 300 member institutions around the globe.
This year, two students in Westminster’s broadcasting program achieved high honors during the 2022 BEA Festival of Media Arts.
Senior Jack Karson, an individual interdisciplinary major from New Wilmington, won the first-place award in the “Short Narrative Film/Half-Hour Television” category of the Student Scriptwriting Competition for his screenplay “Sales for Breakfast,” as well as the award of excellence in the “Narrative” category of the Student Film and Video Competition for the same production.
Constantine Kallaur, a senior individual interdisciplinary major and honors student from Bethel Park, earned an award of excellence in the “Short Narrative Film/Half-Hour Television” category in the Student Scriptwriting Competition for his screenplay “Imagine a Quest.” Kallaur transformed his screenplay into a short film for his senior capstone project.
