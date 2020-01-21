Westminster professors to perform at recital

Westminster College School of Music faculty members Dr. Tim Winfield, assistant professor of trumpet, and Dr. Nancy DeSalvo, associate professor of piano, recently released an album of original music for trumpet and piano, titled Landscapes and Shorts.
Landscapes and Shorts features four world-premiere recordings of commissioned compositions. Dr. Daniel Perttu, associate professor of music theory and composition at Westminster College, wrote one such composition, “Torngat.”
Other compositions include “Nine Short Shorts for Trumpet and Piano” by Dr. Jason Howard, “Keystone Landscapes for Trumpet and Piano” by Joshua Hobbs, “Beethoven in the House” by Josh Oxford and “Sonatina for Trumpet” by Walter Hartley.
Winfield and DeSalvo recorded the album in Westminster’s Orr Auditorium during the summers of 2017 and 2018. The production team released the album on streaming platforms in December 2019 under the Mark Custom Record label. The album was produced by Jack Ciarniello at TakeNote Productions. Cover art was created by Brian Bornes.
The pair will unite again to perform a faculty trumpet and piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, in the Wallace Memorial Chapel on Westminster College’s campus.
The recital will showcase music from baroque, classical, romantic and modern eras and will feature works by J. Haydn, Albinoni, Irons, Sancan and Gershwin.
Winfield, who joined the Westminster faculty in 2014, is principal trumpet with the Butler Symphony Orchestra and has held positions with the Billings (Montana) Symphony Orchestra and the Boulder (Colorado) Symphony Orchestra. He has also performed with the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra and the Canton, South Florida, Westmoreland, Johnstown, Steamboat Springs, Corona and Aspen orchestras. He earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Southern California.
DeSalvo joined the Westminster faculty in 2000. A Steinway artist, Dr. DeSalvo earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music/ Case Western Reserve University in Collaborative Piano. She performs extensively as a soloist, a professional accompanying pianist and a chamber music collaborator. She has been a guest soloist with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, various university orchestras across the United States and is currently a pianist with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.
The recital is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.