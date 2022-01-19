Westminster College’s Foster Art Gallery is hosting a national juried group exhibition, "Remnants of the Wild," that seeks to examine threatened species as vestiges of a wild world rapidly being lost. This exhibit will run through Feb. 18.
Curated by John Guy Petruzzi, a faculty member in Westminster’s fine art department, and Westminster’s Pre-Vet Society, the exhibition features a wide range of artwork including oil painting, watercolor, photography, sculpture, collage and digital media—all focusing on endangered wildlife.
“Each artist is uniquely inspired by wildlife threatened by habitat loss and climate change,” said Petruzzi.
The Pre-Vet Society wanted to focus on this topic for the gallery to show that animals can embody the repercussions of climate change and habitat loss, but they can also become symbols of survival against all odds.
Petruzzi, alongside Westminster communications faculty member Kandice Hartner, will have artwork displayed amongst other artists who were chosen throughout the country.
Guests can expect an installation of creative artworks that utilize a variety of materials and processes that are crafted in the spirit of conservation.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. The Foster Art Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
