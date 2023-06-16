Westminster College’s annual Independence Day celebration features a free concert and fireworks on July 3 at Brittain Lake on the college campus.
The old-fashioned, family-oriented celebration, now in its 32nd year, will begin at 7:30 p.m. with music by the River City Brass Band. The band will perform a variety of selections, with an emphasis on patriotic music. Dr. Ryan Keeling, director of choral activities at Westminster College, will be the evening’s featured soloist. The evening will be capped by a fireworks display provided by Pyrotecnico at 9:15 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, although a free-will offering will be taken.
Attendance in recent years has reached more than 5,000, so early arrival is suggested. Free parking is available throughout Westminster’s campus. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will also be on site.
In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Anderson Amphitheater.
