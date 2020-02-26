Building on several already successful programs of study within the School of Communication, Westminster College is proud to announce a new major in creative media production.
The new major, offered beginning in fall 2020, will appeal to students who are interested in storytelling and visual communication. Students will train to become professional creative storytellers by learning to produce marketing materials, create graphics for multimedia use and create content for multiple platforms.
“Creative media production is an exciting area of growth and opportunity right now,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coker, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College.
“The new major in our School of Communication will serve current and future Westminster students very well.”
In addition to the core School of Communication required courses of Media Writing, Mass Communications and Audience Research and Analysis, all creative media production majors will take courses in graphic and publication design, digital photography, animation, social media, radio and television fundamentals and filmmaking. They will also enroll in two additional electives.
“Our School of Communication students and alumni have won national awards — including Emmys — for music videos, documentaries and public service announcements. We’re excited to launch another major that will provide an even wider range of career options and opportunities to succeed,” said Dr. David Barner, professor of broadcast communications and chair of the School of Communication.
For more information about the creative media production major, contact Barner at barnerdl@westminster or (724) 946-7239.
