Prepare for take-off as Westminster College announces the first in-person public showing at the planetarium since the pandemic.
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe” will show at 6 p.m. March 4, in the Hoyt Science Center on Westminster’s campus.
For tens of thousands of years humans have used their eyes to see light coming from the night sky. Today, we use scientific instruments to observe the invisible Universe all around us.
At the beginning of the 17th century, the invention of the astronomical telescope by Galileo revolutionized our knowledge of the universe.
In the 20th century, with the arrival of rockets, it became possible to travel above the Earth’s atmosphere and observe X-ray and gamma ray radiation, evidence of a hot and violent universe.
It’s not only light that provides information about the Cosmos. Neutrinos and cosmic rays reveal its secrets. More recently, the detection of gravitational waves from two merging black holes by the LIGO experiment, opened an entirely new window in astrophysics.
During “Unveiling the Invisible Universe,” participants will enjoy spellbinding images of the cosmos as revealed by all these unique messengers.
The Westminster College Planetarium is a 45-seat, full-dome theater housed in the Hoyt Science Center. State-of-the-art projection systems included in the planetarium experience feature at Spitz A5 start projector and a Warped Media digital full-dome projector, joining forces to create a memorable astronomical sensation for its viewers.
Recommended for grades 7 and up, the show is free and open to the public. Masks are required by all.
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/269597121247.
