Dr. Helen Boylan, professor of chemistry and director of Westminster College’s Center for the Environment, together with senior neuroscience major Olivia Jacobson of Hermitage served as mentors for the recent outreach program “A GEM Affair: Girls Engaging Mentors.”
Coordinated by the Lawrence County School-to-Work Program, GEM’s mission is to inspire young girls to pursue careers in STEM fields or other non-traditional pathways. This was the second year that the GEM program was held virtually, with 151 ninth grade girls from the Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, Riverside, Union and Wilmington school districts as well as the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center participating.
Boylan and Jacobson participated as panelists alongside females with careers in pharmacy, accounting, environmental education, and quality engineering. Boylan and Jacobson delivered an interactive presentation and discussed strategies for success in college especially for STEM majors.
“If you want to be a STEM major, you can do it,” Jacobson reassured participants. She also encouraged the girls “to get involved” whether they choose college or employment after high school.
Boylan joined the Westminster faculty in 2001. She earned her undergraduate degree from Westminster and her Ph.D. from Duquesne University.
