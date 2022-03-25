Westminster College’s Center for the Environment is offering high school students the opportunity to gain college credits through two early college summer STEM programs.
Open to ninth- through 12th-graders, the programs focus on hands-on science that has real world implications for conservation.
The first early college course will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 22-24 in Ohiopyle, Pa., with a required orientation day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 9 at the park. This course is offered in collaboration with Ohiopyle State Park and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy as a part of the Experiencing Your Environment through CONservation (EYE Con) Institute.
Students at Ohiopyle will study wetland habitats at a restoration site inside Ohiopyle State Park.
The second early college course will take place at Westminster College from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 5-9.
Activities will include mammal studies, lake ecology investigations, a trip to the apiary and pollinator garden ending with a field study.
Westminster College faculty members Dr. Kerri Duerr, associate professor of biology, and Dr. Helen Boylan, director of Westminster’s Center for the Environment and professor of chemistry, will be assisting with the EYE Con Institute and overseeing the college coursework.
A fee of $227.50 is required for each program and includes two college credits. Students will also be required to complete additional online assignments to earn the college credits.
For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.westminster.edu/environment. Additional questions can be directed to Boylan at boylanhm@westminster.edu or (724) 946-6293.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.