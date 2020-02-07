Westminster observes Black History Month

February marks Black History Month, and Westminster College is celebrating with a series of events recognizing African Americans’ achievements and central role in history.
Julius Boatwright, founder and CEO of the Pittsburgh-based Steel Smiling, will present “Mental Health and the African American Community” at 1 p.m. Feb. 20, in Mueller Theater. Through his Pittsburgh-based organization, Boatwright works to bridge the gap between community members and mental health support with education, advocacy and awareness. Sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Westminster, this is event is free and open to the public.
Westminster’s Black Student Union will present an educational series “What is Black History?” throughout the month discussing different topics and how they relate to black history. “What is Black History…Love?” will be Feb. 13; and “What is Black History…Alumni?” will round out the month on Feb. 27. Each hour-long session will begin at 1 p.m. in the McKelvey Campus Center’s Mueller Theater.
Free blood pressure screenings for Westminster students and employees are also being offered throughout the month of February from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Westminster College Wellness Center.
To culminate the month-long celebration, the Black Student Union will present the third annual Ebony Ball, an evening of music, dancing and live entertainment. Open to all students, the event will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22, in the Witherspoon Room of McKelvey Campus Center.
For more information about any of February’s events, please contact Jeannette Hubbard, director of diversity and inclusion, at (724) 946-7179 or hubbarj@westminster.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.