Westminster College has been named to Money magazine’s “2019 Best Colleges for Your Money” list based on quality of education, affordability and alumni financial success.
This year’s placement ranks Westminster above some Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education favorites and many other Pennsylvania private colleges as well, confirming that Westminster is one of the best value colleges in higher education.
“We are happy to be recognized once again as an excellent educational value. It is a source of pride that our students receive such personal attention and hands-on experiences while typically paying less than they would at our flagship state university,” said Dr. Jeffrey Scott Coker, vice president of academic affairs and enrollment and dean of the college. “In the coming year, we expect to continue offering generous tuition assistance that will keep a Westminster education affordable for all.”
Money’s rankings for the 744 eligible colleges and universities were based on the quality of education, affordability during college and student debt payoff rates after graduation, and alumni outcomes—all of which are critical conditions students evaluate before selecting a college. This is the fifth year for the rankings.
