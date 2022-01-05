Several Westminster College students traveled to Chicago in November to participate in the American Model United NationsConference, an annual four-day United Nations simulation event that gives students an opportunity to hone their collaboration, negotiating and diplomacy skills.
Sixteen members of Westminster’s Model United Nations team participated in the conference, held Nov. 20-23, during which students assumed the role of delegates from different countries tasked with solving real world issues. Westminster’s students represented Panama and Uruguay.
Among them was Noah Pollio, a senior biology major and Honors Program student from New Castle. He teamed with Hannah Wilson, a senior international studies major and Honors Program student from Bowie, Maryland, on the United Nations Environment Assembly representing Uruguay.
The committees at the conference were tasked with solving problems related to a range of global issues such as water sanitation, nuclear disarmament, the HIV/AIDS crisis, racism and discrimination, mine action, refugee assistance, and indigenous peoples’ rights.
Senior Jessica Reabe, a senior criminal justice studies major from Export led the Panama delegation, which also included:
• United Nations Environmental Assembly: Reabe and Jacqueline Buda, a senior political science major and Honors Program student from San Antonio, Texas
• General Assembly First Committee: Lydia Ohm, a first-year psychology major from Pittsburgh
• General Assembly Third Committee: Blake Wilt, a first-year computer science and political science double major from Lakewood, Ohio
• General Assembly Fourth Committee: Evan Brochinsky, a junior early childhood education major and Honors Program student from Bridgewater, N.J.
• Human Rights Council: Logan Minch, a senior history and political science double major from Grove City and Sean Davis, a senior business administration and finance major from Sharpsville.
• International Atomic Energy Agency: Theodore Curcio, a sophomore history major from Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania.
The Uruguay delegation was led by Mitchel Henderson, a senior political science major from Greenville. Other representatives included:
• General Assembly First Committee: Henderson and Chloe Buckley, an exchange student from Lisburn, Northern Ireland
• General Assembly Fourth Committee: Ellis Moore, a first-year political science major from Millington, Michigan, and Wyatt Walker, a first-year political science major from Venetia, Pennsylvania.
• Human Rights Council: Kelsey Humes, a sophomore marketing and professional sales major from Pittsburgh
• General Assembly Plenary Committee: Victoria Harden, a sophomore individual interdisciplinary and history double major and Honors Program student from Greensburg, Pa. (virtual)
• International Court of Justice: Buckley and Pollio
A total of 68 schools representing 133 countries participated in this year’s conference. This is the 14th consecutive year Westminster students have participated in the AMUN conference. The team is advised by Dr. Michael Aleprete, professor of political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.