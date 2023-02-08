Westminster College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion has announced its schedule of events in observance of Black History Month with the theme “Honoring the Legacy and Contributions of Black People in STEM.”
A showing of “Wakanda Forever” will play at 8 p.m., Friday in Mueller Theater located in McKelvey Campus Center room 219. The movie showing is sponsored by the Club Room.
On Feb. 15, at 6 p.m., “Black Professionals in STEM: Titan Alumni Panel” will be held in the Cultural Center. An RSVP is requested to attend this event by Friday to Chad Serfass at serfasca@westminster.edu. This event is sponsored by the Cultural Center and the Professional Development Center.
The Fifth Annual Ebony Ball will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, in the Witherspoon Rooms with the theme “Wakanda Forever.” The Ebony Ball is sponsored by the Black Student Union at Westminster College.
A student chemistry symposium “Presentations on the Contributions of Black Chemists” will be held at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 21, in the Cultural Center. The symposium is sponsored by the Cultural Center and the Westminster chemistry department.
Guest lecturer Dr. Carmen Thomas-Browne, a consultant at Mass Insight Education and Research Inc., will give a virtual presentation titled “Equitable Mathematics Teaching Practices” at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The presentation is sponsored by the Cultural Center and the Westminster education department.
A STEM drop-in tutoring session will take place at 7 p.m., Feb. 23, in the Cultural Center and is sponsored by the Academic Success Center.
