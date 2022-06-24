Westminster College’s McGill Library will host a children’s summer storytime series each Thursday this summer.
Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. each Thursday through July 21 in the children’s area of the library.
Each week, the selected story will follow a different theme and children can participate a theme related craft after storytime.
Upcoming themes are:
June 30: Outer Space
July 7: Eric Carle
July 14: Monsters
July 21: Royalty
The summer storytime series, which is free and open to the public, is designed for preschool-aged children and older.
For more information, email library@westminster.edu.
