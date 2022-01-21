Whether you’re a high school student who has decided upon a college major or you’re still exploring your options, the Westminster College Office of Admissions will offer a special Westminster Discovery Day on Feb. 21.
Faculty and students representing Westminster’s eight schools — arts and humanities, business, communication, education, life and health sciences, music, social sciences, and physical and mathematical sciences — will host interactive sessions and be on hand to answer questions and discuss specific majors and courses of study. Prospective students still exploring different majors will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from all schools.
Family members will attend different sessions and learn more about student resources and enrichment opportunities for their student.
To make a Discovery Day reservation, visit https://admissions.westminster.edu/register/DiscoveryDay. To contact the Office of Admissions, call (724) 946-7100 or email admissions@westminster.edu.
