The Carillon Summer Concert Series at Westminster College will welcome four guest carillonneurs to perform on the college’s 42-bell Duff-Armington Memorial Carillon throughout the month of July.
The series will open July 7 with a performance by New York City-based Simone Brown. Brown studied carillon at the University of Chicago under Joey Brink and became a member of the Guild of Carillonneurs. After graduating in 2019, she spent a year living in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, through the Fulbright program, teaching English and visiting Ukrainian carillons. With the support of the Belgian American Educational Foundation, she studied at the Royal Carillon School in Mechelen, Belgium, from 2020-2022. After graduating in June 2021, she remained at the Carillon School for an additional post-graduation specialization year.
Annie Gao, a carillonneur and software engineer from Southern California, will be the featured carillonneur on July 14. Gao began her carillon studies in the Yale University Guild of Carillonneurs, where she was co-chair her final year. She completed her Guild of Carillonneurs in North America carillonneur exam in 2020 and graduated from Yale in May 2021.
Janet Tebbel, carillonneur of two carillons in the historic Germantown section of Philadelphia, will perform July 21. She has served as carillonneur of the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, playing the 50-bell Taylor carillon since 1979, and has also been the carillonneur of the Miraculous Medal Shrine, with a 47-bell Paccard/Bigelow carillon, since 2002.
Kayla Gunderson, a recent graduate of the University of Rochester, will be the final featured carillonneur on July 28.
She was a frequent performer in the university’s live-streamed Sunday concerts and taught carillon lessons to students.
All concerts begin at noon and are free and open to the public. Seating is on the quad outside of Old Main. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and lunch to enjoy during the concerts. In the event of inclement weather, seating will be in Wallace Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.