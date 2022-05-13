More than 300 students are expected to earn degrees at Westminster College’s 168th commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. tomorrow on the Weisel Senior Terrace of Old Main.
The ceremony will be preceded by a baccalaureate service at 10 a.m. in Orr Auditorium.
During the ceremony, William W. Rankin ’60 will be awarded a doctor of humane letters honorary degree. An alumnus of the college, Rankin had a 33-year career in human resources management with Pfizer Inc., working in the New York City headquarters and the European management headquarters in Brussels. He retired as vice president-employee resources for Pfizer Inc. Consumer Health Care Group.
A longtime supporter of Westminster, Rankin was inducted into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 for his outstanding undergraduate performance in tennis and was the recipient of the 2016 Westminster College Alumni Citation Award in recognition of his commitment and service to the college.
Jack Karson will offer the senior address during commencement. Karson, an individual interdisciplinary major, is the son of John and Susan Karson and is a graduate of Wilmington Area High School.
The baccalaureate message “Who Are You?” will be provided by the Rev. Dr. Donna Giver-Johnston ’90, pastor of Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, Pa. She earned a M.Div. degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University. In addition, she holds a certificate in spiritual formation from Pittsburgh and Columbia Theological seminaries.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in Orr Auditorium.
The ceremonies will be broadcasted live on wcnlive.com, Armstrong (channel 72 in New Wilmington), and Comcast (channel 183 in New Castle).
