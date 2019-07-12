AUSTIN, Texas – Westminster College alumna Jordan Early ‘10 has traded in her work address at Fox News headquarters in ultra-urban Big Apple for the challenges of managing the newsroom in the charming and livable city of Austin, Texas.
While it’s not New York City and the pace of life is a little slower, Austin is still the fourth most populous city in Texas—and 14th in the country. It’s also the center of power in the Lone Star State. Instead of getting up early to produce ‘Fox & Friends’ and coping with the Manhattan commute, Early has moved into newsroom management at KEYE-TV (CBS). She’s an executive producer overseeing producers, anchors, reporters and other staffers and shaping the daily news coverage for Austin viewers.
“I really love Austin and everyone is so chill in our newsroom,” said Early. “I love and miss Fox every day, but I was not a fan of NYC for the long term. But Austin is such a cool town. And if you have any good students graduating Westminster who would be interested in taking a producer position, tell them to reach out to me.”
Early, who earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast communication from Westminster College in 2010, got her start at Westminster Cable, where she worked behind the scenes and in front of the camera. She has worked in television news as a producer and reporter in New Orleans, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fla., Mobile, Ala., and Pittsburgh. Early
CBS Austin, a Sinclair station, is a dominant fixture in the Texas capital city and competes against several other TV stations.
