Westminster grad to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

Kelly Lake, a 2011 Westminster College graduate, will be one of the contestants on the quiz show “Jeopardy!” on Friday.
Making it to the “Jeopardy!” stage and meeting Alex Trebek has been a longtime ambition of Lake, a lover of trivia who was very active with the academic competition Quiz Bowl in high school. Lake has consistently taken the online “Jeopardy!” test since 2008. She was invited to in-person auditions in 2015 and 2018 and finally called to appear on the show this year.
About 100,000 hopefuls take the online test each year. Between 3,000-4,000 people are invited to audition, but only 400 actually appear on the show.
The episode, which was taped in March, didn’t feature a studio audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lake, who earned her bachelor of srts degree in English from Westminster, is an associate producer at Illumination Entertainment, an animation studio based in Los Angeles. Originally from Youngstown, she now resides in the Pasadena area.
To tune in to Friday’s “Jeopardy!” episode, please check local listings.
