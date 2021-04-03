Westminster College Graduate School will host a virtual spring open house April 8, for adults interested in earning a master’s degree in education, business or clinical mental health counseling.
The event, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, will provide information on all of Westminster’s graduate programs.
Westminster College offers a master of education degree (M.Ed.) in general education, educational administration, special education with reading specialist certification, and school counseling; a master of business administration degree (M.B.A.) in healthcare administration, business analytics, sustainability, and general management; and a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling.
To register and obtain a link to the open house, please email Andrew Winner at winneran@westminster.edu.
