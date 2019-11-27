Westminster gets shout-out in new Disney+ series

The new Disney+ series, “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” which launched earlier this month, has a unique Westminster connection.
In the series’ first episode, a curious Jeff Goldblum—known for his roles in “Jurassic Park,” “The Fly” and “The Big Chill”—explores the subject of sneakers and visits custom sneaker creator Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone. For inspiration, Goldblum—a former Pittsburgher—shares a picture of his uncle, Charles “Chuckie” Goldblum, a Westminster basketball star of the 1941-42 team and member of the Class of 1945.
Ciambrone was intrigued by the basketball player’s satin Westminster warm-up jacket emblazoned with the Westminster W. In the final scene of the episode, Goldblum unwraps his own Ciambrone custom creation—all-black sneakers prominently featuring the Westminster W on the tongue and satin on the toe.
“There’s the satin of the jacket and Westminster College—this exact W was on the jacket. Geez. I think I love these shoes,” Goldblum says.
Charles Goldblum’s Westminster career was cut short when he joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 with seven games remaining in the Titan basketball season. In January 1945, Lt. Goldblum, a bombardier, and his crew were listed missing in action following a bombing mission in the Philippines. His body was never recovered.
“We were delighted that Westminster College was highlighted on the program and so proud that the story of Mr. Goldblum’s uncle, a Titan alumnus, was shared. We hope Jeff will wear his ‘W’ shoes with Titan pride,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson.
