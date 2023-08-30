Parents, siblings, grandparents and other family members of Westminster College students are invited to spend a day on campus during the College’s annual Family Day event Sept. 9.
Family members will be able to visit classrooms, explore campus, experience campus dining and take in a Titans football game.
“This is a special day for you to enjoy time on our beautiful campus experiencing college life from your student’s perspective,” said Connie McGinnis, Family Day organizer and director of parent relations.
Families can participate in optional organized activities provided throughout the day, or just spend time catching up with their student.
The day includes:
•Family Day Welcome Center: 9:30 a.m.-noon
•Meet and Greet with President Kathy Richardson: 9:30-10:15 a.m.
•First Generation Meet and Greet with TRIO: 10-10:30 a.m.
•Visit the Cultural Center: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
•Family Day Brunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
•Westminster vs. Thiel Football Game: 1 p.m.
•Explore the Outdoor Laboratory: 1-5 p.m.
The Foster Art Gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Campus Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To view the complete Family Day schedule or make a reservation, visit https://www.westminster.edu/familyday or call (724) 946-7354.
Reservations are due by Friday.
