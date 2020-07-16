Westminster establishes COVID-19 protocols

When Westminster College students arrive on campus in August to begin the fall semester, they will be met with new campus-wide health protocols, including the requirement of mandatory face coverings.
The College’s official fall 2020 plan, shared with students and employees on Friday, details the protective measures the campus is introducing for the safety of the entire Westminster community.
Complying with state guidelines, which require masks in all public indoor and outdoor spaces, masks will be required of everyone when indoors and in the same room as others and outdoors when 6-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained. Everyone on campus will be expected to adhere to distancing and hand-washing protocols.
Classrooms, dining halls, lounges and other common areas are being prepared to support physical distancing.
To monitor the health and safety of the campus community, students, faculty and staff will be required to conduct a daily self-screening — a temperature check and scan of other COVID-19 symptoms — prior to leaving their residence halls or homes.
Additionally, prior to returning to campus, all students, faculty and staff are required to complete a series of health and wellness trainings.
Nearly 325 new students will be welcomed to campus on Aug. 13. Returning students will arrive between Aug. 14-16. Under the adjusted fall 2020 calendar, classes will resume Aug. 17. Fall semester classes will end Nov. 20, and finals will take place Nov. 21-25. No fall break midterm will be observed.
Students, faculty, staff and visitors must:
•Conduct daily health self-checks
•Wear face coverings or masks
•Adhere to physical distancing practices
•Wash hands frequently
•Limit the size of gatherings based on state guidelines
•Share responsibility for cleaning and disinfecting common spaces
Everyone will be asked to remain in the local area if at all possible.
