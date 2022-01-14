Westminster College has named the following Lawrence County students to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Students earning a grade-point average of at least 3.6, along with their majors, include:
Edinburg: Taylor Harman, neuroscience; and Abigail Westcott, neuroscience.
Ellwood City: Sara Bubb, pre-nursing; Samuel DiCaprio, early childhood education; Natalie Maine, exploratory; Shawn Redmond, music performance and music education; Michael Ace, mathematics; Nicole Mackenstein, biochemistry; and Adam Saunders, accounting.
New Castle: Joseph Antuono, finance; Ian Herr, computer science and computer information systems; Emma Little, psychology; Zachary Maine, biology and biochemistry; Victoria Shultz, early childhood education; Jacob Vitale, computer science; Corinne Williamson, pre-nursing; Madison Conley, biology; Katie Cipriani, sociology; Mia Greco, biology; Emma Gurley, criminal justice studies and political science; Mackenzie Latess, early childhood education; Maxwell Reamer, finance; Matthew Costello, accounting; Jessica Fellion, nursing; Julia Jenkins-Phenicie, English; Jacob Merkel, fine art; Noah Pollio, biology; and Taylor Wacikowski, business administration.
New Wilmington: Emily Huff, biochemistry and biology; Elena Marttala, early childhood education; Anna McGinnis, strategic communication and social media; Asia Morgenstern, physics and mathematics; Marcus Tokar, strategic communication and social media; Aya Zaanoune, international studies; Tyler Cohen, child and family studies; Camryn Marshall, nursing; Alexander Mullen, business administration and marketing; Michael Tripp, computer science and mathematics; and Kristen Balczon, early childhood education.
Pulaski: Gianna Lepore, psychology; Mackenzie Wigley, pre-nursing and chemistry; and Kaylee Stillwagoner, nursing.
Volant: Taylor Dlugozima, pre-nursing; Alexandra Schultz, neuroscience; Braden Minteer, environmental science; and Tanner Smith, mathematics.
Wampum: Alexa Ransom, early childhood education.
