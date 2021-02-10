Westminster College named students with grade-point averages of at least 3.6 to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The following Lawrence County students, listed with their majors, were on the list:
Edinburg: Taylor Harman, neuroscience; and Abigail Westcott, neuroscience.
Ellwood City: Nicole Mackenstein, biochemistry; Kathryn Tomak, mathematics; Tomas Maielli, individual interdisciplinary; and Adam Saunders, financial economics.
Enon Valley: Marcella Dias, accounting.
New Castle: Aislinn Andrews, biology; Angelo Arnold, accounting; Brooke Atkins, early childhood and special education; Madison Conley, biology; Mackenzie Latess, early childhood and special education; Josephine Strobel, molecular biology; Lindsey Wheaton, biology; Mia Greco, biology; Nathan Kraus, financial economics; Haley Beckman, neuroscience; Elaina Chapnell, mathematics;
Also, Grace Colbert, nursing; Ethan Hamill, broadcasting and media production; Zane Hamill, broadcasting and media production; Rianna Lyden, business administration; Regan Moorhouse, early childhood and special education; Jessica Nelson, physics; Noah Pollio, biology; Kaitland Schrantz, business administration; and Julia Strobel, molecular biology.
New Wilmington: Marcus Tokar, broadcasting and sports communication; Cecilia Wallace Wozniak, pre-nursing; Kristen Balczon, early childhood and special education; Tyler Cohen, child and family studies; Michael Tripp, computer science; Brock Watson, financial economics; Emily Wilson, mathematics; Jessica Huff, nursing; and Camryn Marshall, nursing.
Pulaski: Katie Magee, political science; and Paige Copenhaver, biology.
Volant: Benjamin Williams, exploratory; Braden Minteer, environmental science; Tanner Smith, mathematics; Kole Hufnagel, biology; Allyson McCreary, business administration; and Mackenzie Smith, mathematics.
Wampum: Alexa Ransom, psychology.
