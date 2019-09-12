Westminster College was once again named a best national liberal arts college in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings released Monday.
Climbing six spots, Westminster placed No. 114 in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category in the Best Colleges 2020 edition, which evaluated 1,400 colleges and universities in 15 measures of academic quality such as first-year student retention, graduation rates and strength of faculty.
The U.S. News & World Report also ranked Westminster College in the No. 19 slot in its new “Social Mobility” list, which measures how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants. In 2018, 54 percent of Pell recipients graduated in four years, and in 2019, 57 percent graduated. Westminster’s overall four-year graduation rate for all students is 68 percent, with a six-year graduation rate of 73 percent.
“We are again pleased to be included in this listing, which recognizes our deep commitment to graduating students with the competencies, commitments and characteristics of humankind at its best,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “It is particularly gratifying for the graduation rate achieved by our students, which exemplifies their hard work and the support offered them by our faculty and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.