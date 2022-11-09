Westminster College’s Office of Faith and Spirituality will feature retired U.S. Army Military Police Lt. Col. Phillip Lenz at the College’s annual Veterans Day program at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Wallace Memorial Chapel.
Lenz, who currently serves as the Westminster College director of public safety, will serve as the ceremony’s guest speaker.
lic safety and emergency services at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he oversaw the police department, the physical security program and the largest fire department in the U.S. Army with more than 21 fire stations spread across lower Alabama to support the U.S. Army Aviation training program.
A Pittsburgh native, Lenz enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1989 and became an officer through Eastern Kentucky University’s ROTC program.
He holds an associate degree in criminal justice from the Community College of Allegheny College, a bachelor’s degree in police administration from Eastern Kentucky University, a master’s degree in business and organizational security management from Webster University and a master’s degree in military operational art and science from the U.S. Air Force College.
“Taps” will be performed by Charles Lisella, a senior music education major from Harmony, while other music will be performed by Joanie McFarland, Todd Cole ’83 and Paula Kubik, college organist. Members of the New Wilmington Scout Troup #733 will perform the presentation of colors.
The Veterans Day program is free and open to the public, and area veterans are encouraged to attend.
For more information, please contact Diane Gabriel in the Office of Faith and Spirituality at (724) 946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu.
