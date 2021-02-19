Westminster College, a nationally recognized “best bang for your buck” school, will again keep cost increases low for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.
Approved by its board of trustees, the college will implement a less than 1.4 percent increase for tuition and room and board costs — with no increases to student fees — for the upcoming year. The 2021-2022 tuition rate of $18,815 per semester marks an increase of only $277.50 per semester, with room and board costs at $5,835 per semester. Activity fees will remain unchanged at $300 per semester.
In the three academic years since 2018, overall costs have increased by 4 percent, and yet students have benefited from significantly upgraded residence halls and student programing; an expanded science center with new facilities for nursing and chemistry that will strengthen STEM education; and new soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and softball fields that build on the college’s winning traditions in athletics.
“As we look ahead to the 2021-2022 academic year, we continue to focus on controlling the costs of attendance, even as we work diligently to expand the deep educational experiences for students,” said college President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “We take very seriously our mission to prepare our students for lives of accomplishment and service after graduation with the highest quality education possible, while making it as affordable as possible.”
Richardson attributed the college’s ability to provide additional financial support through the fundraising campaign Bring Back the Titans, which raised $1.8 million to assist students who faced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year, the College invested more than $27 million of its funds in financial aid, with the average student paying less than half the total cost of tuition, fees and boarding, and we distributed more than $632,000 in additional emergency federal aid this summer,” Richardson said.
Additionally, students are supported through 310 endowed scholarships, including nine new or in progress scholarships that are being endowed by generous donors to Westminster.
Consistently recognized for its outstanding quality and value, Westminster College was ranked a “Best Bang for the Buck” institution by Washington Monthly, while Money magazine named Westminster to its “Best Colleges for Your Money” list and College Factual tagged it a “Great Price” school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.