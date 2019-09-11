Westminster College, in conjunction with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, will host the first Youth Civic Engagement Symposium on Friday in the Witherspoon Room of the McKelvey Campus Center in recognition of Constitution Day.
More than 200 high school students from Lawrence and Mercer counties are expected to attend the day-long event designed to educate youth about the executive, legislative and judicial branches of federal, state and local government.
“We are delighted to host the Youth Civic Engagement Symposium to help area students better understand how all levels of our governments work on behalf of Pennsylvania citizens,” said Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson, Westminster College president, who will be one of the day’s speakers “We appreciate the time given to this event by some so many state and local leaders.”
Other speakers for the day’s sessions include:
•Dr. Angela Lahr, Westminster College Associate Professor of History
•Sheila Sterrett, regional manager for Northwest Pennsylvania, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s Staff
•Matthew McConnell, Mercer County commissioner
•Dan Vogler, Lawrence County commissioner
•Joshua Lamancusa, Lawrence County district Attorney
•Robert Fiscus, Sharon City Manager
•Sherri Babb, New Wilmington Mayor
•Dan Hassell, Pennsylvania secretary of revenue
•Michelle Brooks, Pennsylvania state senator
•Elder Vogel, Pennsylvania state senator
•Mike Turzai, Pennsylvania House speaker
•Mark Longietti, Pennsylvania state representative
•Parke Wentling, Pennsylvania state representative
•Tedd Nesbit, Pennsylvania state representative
•Aaron Bernstine, Pennsylvania state representative
•Chris Sainato, Pennsylvania state representative
•Scott Brady, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania
•Matt Blackburn, Western Pennsylvania director, Sen. Pat Toomey’s staff.
The media is invited and encouraged to attend all sessions. The day will open at 8:45 a.m. and sessions will run throughout the day until the 1:45 p.m. closing.
