The Westminster College Speech and Debate Society will present a Constitution Day readers’ theater about voting rights at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Anderson Amphitheater.
“Constitution Day 2020: From Voice to Vote, Celebrating a Century of Women’s Suffrage” will feature students reading writings by historical women’s suffrage advocates such as Abigail Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Carrie Chapman Catt, Mary Ware Dennett, Frederick Douglass, Frances Gage, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Sarah Grimké, Alice Duer Miller, Nettie Rogers Schuler, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucy Stone and more.
This event is part of Westminster’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which ensured the constitutional protection for women’s right to vote. Katie Magee, a sophomore from Pulaski, is a member of the Speech and Debate Society.
Other members include Yiannoula Katsadas, Peyton Mackinlay, Andrew Piatt, Izayah Bojanac, Evan Brochinsky, Teddy Curcio, Iris Davis Hall, Harley Hummel and Kiana Miles.
Dr. Randy Richardson, visiting associate professor in the School of Communication, serves as the organization’s adviser.
The event is free and open to the public, although there will be a 250 person limit due to Pennsylvania’s guidelines on outdoor gatherings.
While seating will be available, those attending may bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Masks are required on Westminster’s campus.
For more information about the event or the Speech and Debate Society, contact Richardson at (724) 946-7348 or richarrr@westminster.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.