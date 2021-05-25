Westminster College to host middle school STEM camp at field station

Westminster College’s Center for the Environment will be offering a middle school STEM day camp this summer for students entering seventh through ninth grades.
The camp, Students Outdoors Actively Researching (SOAR), will feature a variety of STEM disciplines and will run daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12-16 at Westminster’s Field Station.
Dr. Helen Boylan, director of the Center for the Environment and professor of chemistry, said Westminster faculty members from biology, physics, chemistry, and environmental science will lead SOAR’s hands-on STEM activities. Students will have the opportunity to observe stream macroinvertebrates with microscopy, test water quality, solve a crime using forensic science, build a telescope and study optics, learn navigation skills, experiment with campfire food chemistry and more.
SOAR is one of the many outdoor educational programs being offered by the Center for the Environment this year. See www.westminster.edu/environment for a complete listing of summer events.
Early registration is recommended for the limited slots available. Registration completed by June 11 is eligible for the discounted rate of $275. Scholarships are available for those with financial hardships. To register, visit https://www.westminster.edu/academics/center-for-environment/cfe-register.cfm
For questions about SOAR or other summer programs, contact Katie Miller at millerke@westminster.edu or 724-946-7404. Westminster College’s COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all programming.
The SOAR camp is supported, in part, with financial assistance from the II-VI Foundation.
