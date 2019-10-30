Westminster College’s Office of Faith and Spirituality will host a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Nov. 11, at the flagpole on the Westminster campus quad.
The brief program will celebrate and honor military veterans who served the United States.The program is free and open to the public.
Veterans are especially invited to attend. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Wallace Memorial Chapel
For more information, contact Diane Gabriel in the Office of Faith and Spirituality at (724) 946-7117 or email gabrield@westminster.edu.
