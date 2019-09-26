Westminster College announces several planetarium shows for the Fall 2019 season.
All full-dome shows are located in the planetarium in Hoyt Science Center and will begin with a tour of the night sky.
SEPTEMBER
“Beyond the Sun” will be shown from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28. This is the story of a little girl who receives an unexpected visit from a glowing mote of light named Moon while she is fighting off sleep by reading a book about astronomy. Together, they enjoy a journey through the universe to discover what exoplanets are and how they can be detected.
“Two Small Pieces of Glass” will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Viewers will explore the history of the telescope, get a better understanding of how they work and see how the largest observatories in the world use them to expand our understanding of the universe.
“Seven Wonders” will be shown from 8 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28. In this story that turns back the pages of time, the seven wonders of the ancient world are digitally retracted on the planetarium dome to be witnessed as they have not been seen for thousands of years. Viewers will also tour seven wonders of the natural universe, including a black hole and the rings of Saturn. Outdoor sky gazing will follow the screening, weather permitting.
OCTOBER
“Beyond the Sun” will run from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
“Halloween: Celestial Origins” will be shown from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. This story will explain the history of Halloween and how it fits into the seasons as a “cross-quarter day.” It will explore the night sky and describe what planets, constellations and stars will be out on Halloween evening. Outdoor sky gazing will follow the screening, weather permitting.
“Tales of the Maya Sky” will run from 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26. Transporting viewers back to the ancient jungles of Mexico, the show will uncover Maya science, art and mythology. Additionally, it will describe the astronomical events they observed and documented with great accuracy that allowed them to develop a precise calendar system. Outdoor sky gazing will follow the screening, weather permitting.
DECEMBER
“Beyond the Sun” will be shown from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Outdoor sky gazing will follow the screening, weather permitting.
“Mystery of the Christmas Star” will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The program will journey back 2,000 years to Bethlehem as it seeks to discover a scientific explanation for the star the wise men followed to find baby Jesus. This will investigate possible dates for the birth of Christ and look at recorded sightings of significant astronomical events. Outdoor sky gazing will follow the screening, weather permitting.
“Let it Snow: A Holiday Music Journey” will be shown from 8 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7. This show features a variety of festive Christmas songs visually enhanced with theatrical animation and scenery. Viewers will hear holiday classics while nutcrackers, snowmen, reindeer and candy canes dance overhead. Outdoor sky gazing will follow the screening, weather permitting.
All shows are free and open to the public. Reservations are necessary due to limited seating and can be made by completing the online form at www.westminster.edu/planetarium.
For more information or to book a private showing, contact Katie Miller in the School of Life and Health Sciences at (724) 946-7404 or millerke@westminster.edu.
