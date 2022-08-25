The Office of Faith and Spirituality at Westminster College, in partnership with Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, will present a continuing education opportunity for pastors from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Witherspoon Rooms of McKelvey Campus Center on Westminster’s campus.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation and stressors caused by economic, health and other related hardships have pushed already fragile people and communities to the edge while overwhelming mental health providers.
“Hope and Healing: Mental Health Training for Pastors” is an in-person training that will help faith leaders identify the difference between spiritual care and mental healthcare, provide a basic toolbox for them to help respond more effectively and compassionately to those in their community with mental health issues and help end the stigma often associated with mental illness in faith communities.
The Rev. Erin Davenport, director of strategic initiatives and special projects at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, and Dr. Helen Blier, the seminary’s director of continuing education, will serve as event facilitators.
Clergy participants will earn 0.5 continuing education unit upon completion of the session.
There is a $10 registration fee. Advanced registration is due by Sept. 1 by emailing chapel@westminster.edu or visiting https://bit.ly/3TaLRju.
This training session is made possible by a grant provided by the Pitcairn-Crabbe Foundation.
For more information, contact the Rev. James Mohr at mohrjr@westminster.edu.
