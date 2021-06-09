Westminster College offers environmental education programs

Westminster College’s Center for the Environment kicks off its summer educational programming series with “Forest Therapy: Science Fact or Fiction?” at 9 a.m. Saturday at the college’s outdoor Field Station located at 937 Fayette-New Wilmington Road in New Wilmington.
Attendees will hike through the Field Station while learning about the presumed benefits of being in nature. Dr. Helen Boylan, center director and professor of chemistry, will guide participants in experiencing elements of forest therapy while explaining some of the scientific research behind these practices. This session is open to those 16 and older.
“Westminster has wonderful outdoor resources, and through our summer programs, members of the community can experience them,” Boylan said.
The center will offer an assortment of family-friendly, kid-friendly and adult-based community educational programs this summer. Most weekly outdoor events will be held on Wednesday evenings or Saturday mornings through mid-August at the Field Station. All workshops will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
“The mission for the Center for the Environment is connect people with each other and the natural world, and our summer programs are a great way to do just that,” said Boylan.
Other programs this summer include:
•Beginner Archery: June 16
•Tick Education: June 19
•Historic Stroll Through Cascade Park: June 26
•Science and Folklore of Fireflies: June 30
•Home Tweet Home — Learning about Eastern Bluebirds: July 7
•Westminster College Apiary Tour: July 10
•Botanical Wearables: July 17
•An Introduction to Beekeeping: July 19, July 21 and July 23
•Mindfulness/Yoga in the Outdoors: July 24
•Upcycled Bird Feeders: July 31
•Campfire Stories: Aug. 4
•Campfire Food Chemistry: Aug. 11
To view the complete list of programs and more details about each session or to register for a workshop, visit https://www.westminster.edu/academics/center-for-environment/summer-programming/community-schedule.cfm.
Registration is required for events, and most workshops are $10. Scholarships are available to those with financial hardships. Select sessions are wheelchair accessible.
Please call for details and to inquire about participants with other challenges.
For questions about Center for the Environment summer programs, contact Katie Miller at millerke@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7404 or visit www.westminster.edu/environment.
