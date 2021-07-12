Westminster College names a new vice president

Westminster College has selected Dr. Jean Hale as vice president for institutional advancement following a national search, effective today.
Hale brings more than 20 years of higher education experience to Westminster College, most recently as executive director of community and corporate relations at California University of Pennsylvania. She served the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, first as director of marketing and communications and later as director of development and alumni relations for 10 years. Early in her career she was director of corporate outreach and marketing at the State University of New York (SUNY) Empire State College.
“I am honored to serve alongside the dedicated staff in the Office of Institutional Advancement to connect our extensive and supportive network of alumni and friends with Westminster’s current students, as well as the faculty and staff who ensure the academic and administrative excellence for which the College is well known,” said Hale.
“We are looking forward to Dr. Hale joining the Westminster family,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “Her substantial knowledge and experience in higher education and fundraising will help us build on the College’s current momentum.”
Hale is a board member to Leadership Washington County, a leadership development organization in Washington County. She also works as a fundraising consultant and has volunteered in a fundraising capacity for many nonprofit organizations.
Hale holds an Ed.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Education. She earned a master’s in business and policy studies and a bachelor’s in business, management and economics from SUNY Empire State College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.