Westminster College is one of the best colleges in the Northeast according to The Princeton Review.
Westminster was listed in the Best in the Northeast section of the education service’s “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website, which recognizes 655 colleges over five regions: the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International. Eleven states comprise the Northeast region. The Princeton Review’s “regional best” lists for 2021 constitute just 23 percent of the nation’s 2,800 four-year colleges.
The Princeton Review describes Westminster as a “very happy place” with a “challenging liberal arts education” where the faculty, administration and staff always keep “the interests of the students in mind.”
“Westminster is honored to be included in The Princeton Review’s Best in the Northeast list,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “This listing recognizes the commitment to student success demonstrated daily by our faculty and staff and the spirit of community that distinguishes our campus.”
The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, their fellow students and their campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in the school profiles on The Princeton Review website.
Students say that Westminster’s 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio is an advantage, and professors are “extremely accessible and helpful” and devoted to student success.
Students commented on Westminster’s tight-knit community where it is easy to “make friends and find a niche.” And despite the small size, activities abound on Westminster’s campus with more than 100 student clubs and activities.
“The school has so much going on that it is almost impossible not to be involved,” one student said. “Contrary to popular belief,” another said, “Westminster College, not Disneyland, is the happiest place on earth.”
