The Westminster College Celebrity Series has announced its 2022-2023 season, including Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez and a trip back in time with Postmodern Jukebox.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on the Westminster College campus unless otherwise noted.
With built-in fan-base due to her current role in Broadway’s “Hamilton” as Angelica Schuyler, Mandy Gonzalez kicks off the season Oct. 8. Gonzalez brings her sultry sophistication to the stage and lights up the room with her breathtaking voice. Alongside her “Hamilton” appearance, Gonzalez adds to her unforgettable performances as Elphaba in “Wicked” and her magical portrayal of Nina Rosario in “In the Heights.”
Also in the lineup”
•The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh. Michael Cavanaugh will perform “The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John” on Nov. 5. Handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical “Movin’ Out” and also nominated for a Tony and a Grammy for this lead role, Cavanaugh will play songs such as “Piano Man,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Movin’ Out,” “I’m Still Standing,” “My Life” and many more. This show is sponsored by Shenango on the Green.
•Celtic Angels Christmas featuring Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble. Sponsored by UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon, the Celtic Angels Christmas featuring Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin shows on Friday, Dec. 16. Celtic Angels Christmas captivates an audience of all ages with the magic of Christmas while encompassing vocal and instrumental favorites, while featuring Irish dancing by Patrick O’Mahoney and Blane Donovan—lead dancers of Riverdance. Songs will include “Ireland, I am Coming Home,” “Christmas in Killarney,” “Lannigan’s Ball,” “Oíche Chiúin (Silent Night)” sung in Gaelic, and many other Christmas classics.
•DrumLine Live. From the musical team behind the hit movies “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” DrumLine Live performs Feb. 11. DrumLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience, taking you on a journey from Motown to soul, pop music from James Brown, Michael Jackson, Prince, the Dream Girls and more. Colorful, choreographed routines and heavy doses of drum riffs will have you on your feet by halftime. This show is sponsored by Giant Eagle.
•Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour. Created out of a basement in Queens around 2011 by pianist Scott Bradlee, “Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour” takes the stage April 1. Postmodern Jukebox has grown into a pop culture mainstay in its own right, having played over 1,000 shows on six continents worldwide, including Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House and the Red Rocks Amphitheater. One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part “Saturday Night Live” for singers, a Postmodern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time.
•Celebrity Series for Kids: Tall Stories production of “The Gruffalo.” Celebrity Series for Kids presents Tall Stories production of “The Gruffalo,” on May 15. Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julian Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. “The Gruffalo” is full of song, laughs and scary fun for everyone aged 3 and up. Following sell-out performances in London’s West End, Broadway’s New Victory Theater and Sydney Opera House, Tall Stories continue to tour the world with this much-loved monster of a show. This show is not part of the season subscription package. Sponsored by Dr. Richard Ribarevski, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Dr. Anthony Uberti and New Wilmington Family Medicine Associates, North Memorial Animal Hospital and Preston Auto Group.
Tickets are on sale now for all shows. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Celebrity Series Box Office by calling (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
