Westminster College continues to climb in Washington Monthly’s annual 2021 College Guide and Rankings, this year jumping 32 spots to claim a Top 100 ranking in the publication’s “Best Liberal Arts Colleges” list.
Washington Monthly compiled its rankings based on schools’ “contributions to the public good” and “what they do for the country,” measured by social mobility, research, and promoting public service. Westminster was ranked 89 overall. In the social mobility metric, Westminster earned the No. 67 spot among its ranking of 215 liberal arts schools nationwide.
Additionally, Westminster was again named a “Best Bang for the Buck College” in the Northeast region for helping non-wealthy students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices. Dedicated to attracting students from a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds and seeing them through to graduation is a long-standing tradition at Westminster College. Special programming and competitive financial aid packaging make a Westminster education affordable and accessible.
Washington Monthly has been releasing its annual College Guide and Rankings since 2005.
