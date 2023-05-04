The Westminster College School of Music will present a spring choral concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Wallace Memorial Chapel on campus.
The Treble Choir, Concert Choir and Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. Ryan Keeling, director of choral activities, and assistant conductors Camille Baptiste ‘24 and Hunter Peterson ’24, will present “Fly to Paradise,” a spring choral concert with works by Elaine Hagenberg, Caroline Shaw and Giovanni Pergolesi. The featured work is Eric Whitacre’s “Fly to Paradise” from the award-winning opera/musical “Paradise Lost: Shadows and Wings.” The choirs will also collaborate with a professional string quartet during the concert.
The Treble Choir is composed of sopranos and altos from a wide range of disciplines and levels of experience. It is open to all students and provides an energetic and supportive community for those involved.
The Chamber Singers is an elite vocal ensemble that is open to all students by choral placement hearing.
The Concert Choir is open to all students by choral placement hearing and is the flagship touring ensemble representing the college on national and international stages through its annual concert tour.
Upcoming tours include a 10-day concert tour of Scotland in May 2024.
This concert is free and open to the public.
