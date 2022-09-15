The Westminster Cable Network (WCN) recently upgraded its digital broadcasting equipment, operating on the same model as major national networks.
The new HD television facilities provide students with hands-on experience, preparing them for jobs in broadcasting and streaming of live events and sports.
The digital upgrades also allow WCN to broadcast from multiple campus sites simultaneously and combine those multiple locations in the same broadcast—just like ABC, CBS and ESPN.
“This upgrade provides incredible flexibility and opens up multiple opportunities for students, all at a significantly less cost to the school,” said Gary Swanson, a 1988 Westminster graduate, technical operations manager for Titan Radio and media systems engineer for Westminster’s Department of Information Technology Systems.
Before the upgrade, WCN was limited to where their live broadcast with multiple cameras could operate on campus. Locations had to be outfitted with substantial analog transmission equipment, limiting the station’s ability to be live to only a few specific campus sites.
WCN, Titan Radio and wcn247.com provide unique experiential opportunities that have supported our graduates in careers at CBS, ESPN, Warner Bros. and several other media companies. Students can showcase their work in the industry standard formats with the new off-site switching, widescreen and high-definition format for live streaming. The upgrades enhance their demo reels and portfolios.
“It pretty much hits all of the college’s core values and allows our students to utilize the skills they learn both in class and in a practical environment giving them a noteworthy edge in the job market,” Swanson said.
The Titan Broadcast Crew will present its first live HD broadcast Saturday when the Titans football squad hosts Allegheny College under the lights at 7 p.m.
WCN streams the game live on wcnlive.com and local Armstrong and Comcast channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.