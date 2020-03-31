Westminster biology prof wins Henderson award

Dr. Karen Resendes, Westminster College associate professor of biology, has earned the 2020 Henderson Lectureship Award.
Resendes’ research primarily focuses on the process of nuclear transport, the movement of various types of molecules in and out of a cell’s nucleus.
Her lecture will focus on the many different cellular mechanisms that contribute to cancer development and how basic research in molecular function is a critical step in understanding cancer and developing treatments. Nuclear export and centrosome function will be explained as an example of basic research that occurs at Westminster.
Resendes, who joined the Westminster faculty in 2009, earned an undergraduate degree from the College of William and Mary and her Ph.D. in molecular biology, cell biology and biochemistry from Brown University.
She performed post-doctoral research at the University of California, San Diego.
The Henderson Lecture was founded by the late Dr. Joseph R. Henderson, professor of education emeritus at Westminster, and his wife, Elizabeth, to encourage and recognize original and continuing research and scholarship among Westminster College faculty and to afford the opportunity for faculty to share their learning with the academic community.
Henderson served as chair of Westminster’s Department of Education and was director of the Graduate Program.
Each year, Westminster faculty members may nominate themselves or others to receive the lectureship, which includes a stipend to support a specific research project.
A faculty committee chooses the winner.
The 2020 lecture is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7, in the Witherspoon Maple Room of McKelvey Campus Center.
