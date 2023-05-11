Representatives from the Westminster Bee Company participated in an Earth Week event at the home of Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Held at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg, the event welcomed environmental non-profit organizations and small businesses from across the state. Environmental science majors Morgan Straw of Indiana, Pa., and Nathan Kacey of Pittsburgh represented WBC, a Westminster student-run business that markets and sells the raw honey produced at Westminster College’s bee apiary. Dr. Helen Boylan, director of the Center for the Environment, accompanied students during the trip.
The Earth Day event included a tour of the residence’s gardens and beehives, as well as a reception with first lady Lori Shapiro and other members of the Shapiro administration.
Addressing the group with a discussion of Shapiro’s environmental priorities during the event were state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Richard Negrin and Pennsylvania State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger.
“Straw and Kacey have been active participants in the WBC since its inception,” said Boylan. “Both have taken the beekeeping and environmental entrepreneurship courses that launched this student-led enterprise.”
Alongside Boylan, Dr. Patrick Krantz, associate professor of environmental science and director of the outdoor lab, manages the Westminster College apiary.
