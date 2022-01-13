Westminster College Assistant Professor of Fine Art Summer Zickefoose earned the top prize at the 15th annual HWD Juried Sculpture Exhibition at the Rosewood Gallery in Kettering, Ohio.
Zickefoose was awarded the first place Virginia Kraus Hess Award for Excellence in Sculpture for her piece, “10-Minute Sculptures,” first shown in Westminster’s Foster Art Gallery as part of her fall 2020 solo exhibition, Distance/Disperse.
Matt Distel, exhibitions director for The Carnegie in Covington, Ky., served as exhibition juror. Thirty-nine artists submitted 106 pieces, from which Distel chose 26 artworks representing 23 artists. The exhibition ran from Aug. 16-Oct. 22.
Previous works by Zickefoose were included in the 8th (2014) and 11th (2017) HWD Juried Sculpture Exhibition at the Rosewood Gallery.
Zickefoose, a Canfield, Ohio-based interdisciplinary artist whose practice spans sculpture, ceramics, installation, and performance art, joined the Westminster College art faculty in 2010. She received degrees in both Art History and Studio Art from the University of Iowa in 2000 and earned her MFA in Multimedia Art and Ceramics from the University of Florida in 2004.
