Westminster College’s Foster Art Gallery is hosting Brilliant, a special exhibition that celebrates LGBTQ+ identity and joy.
The exhibition runs through Dec. 10.
Curated by Heather Seno and Steph Blair of Art House on Elm in Youngstown, Ohio, in collaboration with Westminster College’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance student organization, the exhibition features an audience participation project with works by various LGBTQ+ artists.
In the audience project, participants will use the circle stickers provided on the wall space to share their personal joy of being a part of the queer community, give others in the community positive affirmation, or to identify themselves as part of the community.
“We have come together to foster community and support one another in this space,” Seno said. “We have always been here creating brilliant works of art, we will continue to be here, and we believe there is abundant joy in that.”
Along with the participation piece, artist Tony Amrich invites participants to write or carve a message, statement, or simply their name on to the surfaces of his featured pieces—a bench and chest. These two pieces were inspired by two found objects—the hope chest and pew—and the invitation to join a queer art show.
“These once cherished now discarded objects feel like they need more evidence of my existence. I was here, were you here?” Amrich said.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. The Foster Art Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, please contact Summer Zickefoose at 724-946-7267 or zickefse@westminster.edu.
