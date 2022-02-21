Westminster College has appointed two new faculty members.
Dr. Ryan Keeling has joined the School of Music as assistant professor of music and director of choral activities, roles he held at West Liberty University in West Virginia since 2017.
He holds positions in three of Pittsburgh’s premiere choral ensembles: artistic director of the chamber choir Voces Solis, conductor of the professional women’s choir Virago, and assistant conductor of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.
Keeling previously served as assistant director of music and worship life and director of choirs at Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park where he conducted six choirs; director of choral music at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church; director of the Pappert Men’s Chorale at Duquesne University; music director at OvreArts Inc. in Pittsburgh; and was a professional core tenor in The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.
Keeling earned his undergraduate degree in music education from West Liberty State College, his master’s in choral conducting from East Carolina University and his doctorate in conducting from West Virginia University.
Jennifer Waldo, who has previously served as an adjunct in Westminster’s School of Business and Graduate School, has been appointed to the full-time position of lecturer in finance. Waldo has served as a business department instructor at Pittsburgh Technical College, as well as an adjunct in the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business.
Waldo has more than 26 years of expertise in all facets of human resources including team building, educational advancement, and employee retention. In addition to her teaching experience, she has served as senior human resources manager at Joy Global Inc., manager of organization development and continuous improvement at L.B. Foster Co., and human resource manager at PNC.
Waldo earned her undergraduate in business administration from Westminster College, an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business, an M.Ed. in innovative instruction from Seton Hill University, and is completing her Ph.D. dissertation in business administration at Grand Canyon University.
