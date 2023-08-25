Pop culture has long celebrated cowboys with their horseback riding and shootouts.
Now, a growing sport, called cowboy mounted shooting, is looking to keep that tradition alive.
A group of cowboy mounted shooters, The Steel Town Gunslingers, performed last week during the Lawrence County Fair, shooting balloon targets while on horseback.
“This group is such a close-knit group,” said member Wendy Bryan. “They’re really a great group of people.”
Members of the Gunslingers are from all over western Pennsylvania and have been a group for about 12 to 15 years. This was their fourth year performing at the Lawrence County Fair.
Adult members of the Gunslingers who performed were: Rob Bryan of Butler, who has been competing for five years; Greg Bryan of West Sunbury, who has been competing for seven years; Lisa Jones of New Castle, who has been competing for seven years; Alex Efremenko of Sigel, Jefferson County, who has been competing for three years; Misty McAnlis of New Galilee, who has been competing for six years; Colleen Kelly of New Castle, who has been competing for six years; Sue Wolski of Evans City, who has been competing for five years; and Emily Matthews of East Palestine, Ohio, who has been competing for six years.
Emmalee McCandless of Butler, who is 12, is in her first year competing in mounted shooting. Because of her age and ongoing training, she only rode her horse in the arena and shot targets while standing.
Walker McAnlis of New Galilee is nine years old and a fourth-grader at Mohawk Elementary. Because of his age, McAnlis was only allowed to ride his horse in the arena, but is looking forward beginning training to shoot on horseback.
During the show, each rider took turns firing at the balloons with their replica Colt Revolver pistols firing blanks. Some, including Efremenko, fired with replica rifles.
Cowboy mounted shooting participants travel across the country competing. Contestants are allowed to ride any horse or mule they want, but must wear either traditional western clothing or clothing in the style of the 1800s.
In competitions, contestants receive penalties for dropping their hats or guns, falling off their ride, missing a target or not running the course correctly, though the event at the fair was for fun and demonstration.
Greg Bryan, who is on the board of directors for the Gunslingers, said for years he wanted to try the sport. At age 59, his wife Wendy signed him up for an event, and he has been competing ever since.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Greg Bryan said.
Greg Bryan said the amount of training needed in order to compete varies, but it usually takes a year to prepare and stay in sync with a horse/mule.
He said a lot of times riders and their rides go to a “new shooter clinic,” so the animals can get used to the guns.
He added that once the newer animals see the seasoned animals not getting scared around the gun shots, that gradually calms them.
“You slowly acclimate them to the shooting,” Greg Bryan said.
Wendy Bryan said Greg and Rob, who are brothers, often compete against each other and there is a massive sibling rivalry between the two.
Rob Bryan said the mounted shooting community has a great camaraderie and are willing to help one another with anything and have big homemade dinners together after every event.
“Everybody is great. Everybody is happy and helpful,” Rob Bryan said.
