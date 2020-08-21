SHARPSVILLE — After 152 days in the hospital, Autumn DelMonaco’s homecoming was celebrated in style.
“It couldn’t have been more perfect,” her sister Haylee DelMonaco said Wednesday evening.
Autumn DelMonaco, 20 — the first Mercer County resident to test positive for COVID-19 — was the star of a parade that made its way down Main Street in Sharpsville.
Haylee DelMonaco was one of many people who lined the street to cheer for her sister, who was on her way home to South Pymatuning Township with their parents, Fran and Lori DelMonaco.
Autumn DelMonaco, who is feeling much better, waved and grinned as people cheered and clapped, holding colorful signs and balloons in her honor.
“That’s what Sharpsville’s all about,” her father said before the parade.
Autumn DelMonaco attends Sharpsville High School, and her parents describe her as a spirited young woman who loves watching movies, being with friends, and playing with a unified bocce team.
When she first got sick in March, her parents kept a close eye on her as news of the pandemic spread.
She has Down syndrome, asthma and a respiratory condition, and she’s had three open heart surgeries.
When it was clear that she was not improving, her parents took her to UPMC Horizon hospital in Farrell on March 21, and she tested positive for the virus.
Autumn DelMonaco was soon transferred to UPMC Passavant near Pittsburgh. Her parents were not able to visit her at first because of pandemic restrictions.
She spent a lot of time in the intensive care unit under sedation and on a ventilator, undergoing lots of tests and being treated for fevers and a blood infection.
“She was near death a couple times there,” DelMonaco said.
When her parents were allowed to visit, they were able to see that their daughter was in good hands.
“They really fell in love with her,” he said of the Passavant staff.
As Autumn DelMonaco left the hospital on Wednesday, more than 100 employees turned out to wish her well, he added.
When folks back in the Shenango Valley learned last week that she was set to return home, they knew they wanted to do something special.
Family friends including Petty Cataldi and Debbie Sobash helped organize the parade, which featured Sharpsville police, the Clark, Sharpsville and South Pymantuning Township volunteer fire departments, the Sharpsville public works department, Shenango Valley Shuttle Service and the Sharpsville High School marching band.
DelMonaco is director of the public works department.
Christa Masters, who has known Autumn DelMonaco since she was a child, held up a large banner along with twin daughters Kenlyn and Joella, 9.
Everyone has been praying for Autumn DelMonaco, and they were so excited for her to come back home.
“It was the best news. She’s like the Sharpsville celebrity,” Masters said.
The Dorfi family doesn’t know the DelMonacos, but they wanted to join in the celebration.
“I’m just happy that she’s finally coming home...It’s nice to see everyone get together,” Melissa Dorfi said.
Haylee DelMonaco said she and their other sister Faith have really missed her.
“I missed Auti’s hugs,” she said a few minutes after greeting her during the parade.
The DelMonacos are happy to be at home, though they have a lot of work ahead of them.
Autumn DelMonaco will continue with rehab to regain her strength, and her lungs are still healing, Mrs. DelMonaco said.
She can’t wait to enjoy a meal from her favorite restaurant, Hickory Bar and Grille in Hermitage; she loves their salads and chicken strips with ketchup, DelMonaco said.
The family thanked their friends, family, community and borough leaders for their support.
“It’s just an outpouring of love in the valley,” DelMonaco said.
