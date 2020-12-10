Weeks after election, YouTube cracks down on misinformation

FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. More than a month after the U.S. presidential election, YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome. The Google-owned video service said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 that this is in line with how it has dealt with past elections. Thatâs because Tuesday was the âsafe harborâ deadline for the election and YouTube said enough states have certified their results to determine Joe Biden as the winner.