Penn State Extension research estimates that nearly half a million Pennsylvanians own a small patch of woodland — something fewer than 10 acres in size. In fact, the majority of Pennsylvania landowners have fewer than 10 acres. These small patches add up to about a million acres, or about 10 percent of the state’s privately held woodlands.
The “Woods in Your Backyard” webinar series teaches land stewardship through nine live, one-hour, online evening lectures that can be viewed on a home computer. Sessions run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday nights for nine weeks beginning Jan. 19. All lectures are recorded and can be viewed later if a live session is missed.
Sponsored by Penn State Extension and the Center for Private Forests, the University of Maryland Extension, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay: Forests for the Bay Program, the webinar series is designed specifically, but not exclusively, for small-acreage owners.
These small lots, whether wooded or not, can provide numerous benefits. By enhancing existing woodland or creating new natural areas on their property, owners can enjoy wildlife, recreation, aesthetics, improved water quality and reduced energy costs. Owners of even the smallest landscapes can make a positive difference in their environment through planning and implementing simple stewardship practices.
The workshop series introduces the manual, “The Woods in Your Backyard: Learning to Create and Enhance Natural Areas Around Your Home.” All registrants will receive the full-color, 108-page publication, a $29 value. This self-directed book will guide readers through the process of developing and implementing projects to enhance their land’s natural resources.
Topics covered in the webinars include the following: “Why Backyard Woods are Important,” “Importance of Woods to Healthy Watersheds,” “Trees and Shrubs for Different Sites and Objectives,” “Providing and Enhancing Wildlife Habitat,” “Forest Ecology and Woodlot Management Techniques,” “Invasive Plant Identification and Control,” “Converting Open Land to Meadows and Woods” and “Healthy Woods: Common Insects and Diseases.”
For more information and to register, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/woods-in-your-backyard-webinar-series or call (877) 345-0691. The registration deadline is Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.